One Mistake Turned Fans Against Charlotte Flair, Now They're Warming Back Up

Although Charlotte Flair has quickly become one of the most beloved characters on the "WWE SmackDown" roster alongside Alexa Bliss, it's easy to forget that she was largely disliked by fans just eight months ago. Over the last few years, Flair has dealt with multiple injuries and has been forced to take time away from the ring in order to recover, but every time she returned to WWE, she struggled to connect with the audience. Since being called up from 'WWE NXT" in 2015, Flair has been pushed to the moon by management, having collected 16 world championships in just 10 years, which eventually led fans to scrutinize the company for continuing to insert her in the title picture. That said, the WWE Universe also began to resent "The Queen" due to her attitude both inside and outside of the ring.

On more than one occasion, Flair has allowed her real emotions to get the best of her in front of the camera, whether it be disrespecting Becky Lynch by throwing her women's title on the floor or going off-script and insulting Tiffany Stratton. This would lead fans to fault Flair for her actions on the air, but also learn about her behavior behind the scenes, as she would have multiple backstage altercations with those she ruffled feathers with. Additionally, whether she was in the wrong or not, Flair was often made out to be the bad guy, which made it difficult for her to resonate with fans going forward.

When Flair returned to WWE at the beginning of this year, she was quickly criticized after winning the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble, with the audience being annoyed that she earned a world title shot at WrestleMania 41. That said, losing to Stratton at the event was seemingly the best thing that could've happened to Flair, as her new alliance with Bliss not only made her feel more personable, but has finally led fans to properly cheer for her.