Bully Ray Wonders WTF WWE Was Thinking With Recent NXT Developments

It doesn't take much for two-time Hall of Famer and "Busted Open Radio's" Bully Ray to be left scratching his head over an angle, match, or even real life development involving any promotion. But recently, Bully has had some particular gripes with the "NXT" storyline involving Jordynne Grace and Blake Monroe, fka Mariah May. On the August 25 "Busted Open" episode, Bully brought up a recent angle in Monre and Grace's storyline that legit had him saying "What the f**k were they thinking?" afterward.

"There was something that happened a couple of weeks ago where I believe Mariah May ran away from Jordynne Grace," Bully said. "She ran out of the ring, through the arena, out a back door, and there was a car that just happened to be waiting for her at the back door. And she jumped in the car and drove away. I'm like 'What the f**k? Come on.'"

Bully believed the situation didn't make sense for many reasons, particularly feeling the use of the car was contrived. He also felt another angle involving Grace and Monroe fell flat, due to Grace attacking Monroe's much larger security team.

"The whole thing was that Jordynne couldn't put her hands on Mariah, so at the end of the segment, Jordynne goes 'Well, I can't put my hands on you. But I can put my hands on them' and then starts to beat up the three biggest dudes," Bully said. "Now...as much as I love Jordynne to death, and I truly do...Jordynne has not been blessed with height. And yes, I know she can bench press 1,320 lbs, which is more than the guy that is running for mayor of New York can do. I know she's strong. But she's not beating up three huge dudes and clotheslining dudes over the top rope and throwing guys around, and then having the last guy run away from her."

