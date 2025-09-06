The Most Legendary Interpromotional Feuds Of All Time

A tale of two companies with completely different philosophies that wanted one thing; to be seen as the top independent promotion in the United States, and it just so happened that they were both based in Philadelphia.

On one side, you had Ring of Honor, a promotion that celebrated the sporting nature of professional wrestling, who had firmly established themselves as one of the must-see promotions in the world by the mid-2000s. On the other side, you had Combat Zone Wrestling, a promotion that revelled in being ultraviolent, and was the much more dangerous successor to ECW after that company went bankrupt in 2001. Both companies had their own momentum behind them heading into 2006, and when Chris Hero decided to call out ROH for forcing CZW to run their show in the afternoon just because they were in town on the same day, the fuse was lit. For more than half of 2006, ROH and CZW were at each other's throats.

Wrestlers from both promotions would routinely show up on the opposition's show, with CZW being primarily led by the aforementioned Hero, Necro Butcher, Claudio Castagnoli, and Super Dragon. ROH had the likes of Samoa Joe, Adam Pearce, BJ Whitmer, and after a lot of convincing, Homicide, to fight for their side, and through some of the biggest events in ROH's history at that time, there were tables broken, chairs smashed, and blood spilled all over the United States.

Everything would culminate in an iconic showdown at Death Before Dishonor 4 in July. It might have been an ROH event, but the match between the members of ROH and CZW would take place in a CZW staple, the Cage of Death. It was a match full of twists and turns, barbed wire and thumbtacks, and enough blood to make even the toughest of death match fan wince. Despite all of that, the main event of Death Before Dishonor 4 is often heralded as one of the greatest matches in ROH history, independent wrestling history, and some would even argue that there aren't many WarGames-style matches better than the ROH/CZW Cage of Death.

The feud between ROH and CZW was the rare example of an actual invasion storyline in the United States done correctly. It didn't outstay its welcome, the two companies had such different styles that every brawl, fight, and officially sanctioned match felt unique and different compared to anything else on any given night. While some stories like this one are often hampered by egos getting in the way of a natural conclusion, this wasn't one of them as both companies understood the assignment; get everyone over. Even John Zandig, the former CZW owner who had an ego so large that when the story was initially pitched to him he literally threw someone down the stairs out of anger, got on board with it. One of the greatest storylines in independent wrestling history from start to finish, and essential viewing for any American wrestling fan.