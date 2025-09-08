AEW's Jim Ross Says This WWE Star Needs To Get Rid Of His 'Two Left Feet'

"Good Ol'" Jim Ross knows a thing or two on what sells and what doesn't. When discussing Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide's TripleManía XXXIII event from last month, the distinguished play-by-play commentator and senior advisor for AEW thought that AAA and WWE, who the latter acquired the former promotion, showcased bright marketing, especially when promoting/highlighting this spectacle with the viral moment turned forever photographic standstill of 7'3" WWE star Omos standing toe-to-toe against AAA's 3'3" starlight, Microman, during the opening contest of the show. After coming back from his excursion with Pro Wrestling NOAH in Japan, Omos is ready to be exhibited more and contend for the top prizes both in WWE and AAA. The Hall of Famer gave his analysis of Omos' performance from TripleMania, as well as some advice he'd give those who are still molding the "Nigerian Giant's" in-ring performance so he can propel his career to grander heights.

"He just has to get rid of his two left," Ross said on his "Grilling JR" podcast. "He has an amazing look, amazing physique."

For the first time in his career, Omos took home the coveted Bardahl Cup at TripleMania, as he outlasted 13 other participants in the battle royal. Before his return to North America, Omos was one-half of the GHC Tag Team Champions with Jack Morris as part of Team 2000X. He would then transfer his part of the title to Daga before returning to WWE. Omos joined WWE in 2019, which under the branded banner so far, he has only captured a one-time reign with the now WWE World Tag Team Championship with "The Phenomenal One" AJ Styles.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Grilling JR" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.