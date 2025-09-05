Becky Lynch Promo Reportedly Set For Main Event Segment On Tonight's WWE SmackDown

As rumors of AJ Lee's return to WWE swirl, possibly as soon as Friday night in Chicago, Illinois, a new report from PWInsider Elite confirmed that a Becky Lynch promo will close "WWE SmackDown." Both Lynch and Lee's husband, CM Punk, are "WWE Raw" stars, but Punk noted on Monday's show that he may be at the show in his hometown, where he and Lee reside.

PWIE noted that Punk is advertised for the show, so it makes sense that he is likely involved with Lynch's promo. Various reports have confirmed Lee will be returning to WWE, and it's just a question of when. Following Punk's comments on "Raw" on Monday, ticket sales for the show in Chicago surged as fans anticipate Lee's return. The former Divas Champion retired from in-ring action and left WWE in 2015, a year after Punk walked out of the company, and hasn't been seen on WWE television since.

Reports indicate that Lee and Punk will team against the Women's Intercontinental Champion and her husband, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at Wrestlepalooza, WWE's first premium live event on ESPN's new streaming service on September 20 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Friday's episode of "SmackDown" is also set to be John Cena's last on his retirement tour. A Cena promo is set to open the show, according to PWIE, and various other segments and matches are planned, including a Cena versus Sami Zayn match and a Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre segment. Women's United States Champion Giulia will also be defending her title against Michin.