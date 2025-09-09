Former WWE Star CJ Perry Goes Nuts For AJ Lee's Return Promo On Raw

Last Friday night on "SmackDown," AJ Lee got the wrestling world buzzing when she made her return to wrestling and WWE for the first time in over a decade, riding in on a white horse to save husband CM Punk from Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, even stealing Lynch's WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship in the process. On Monday, Lee was on hand for "Raw," cutting a passionate promo before being interrupted by Lynch and Rollins, leading to Lee and Punk vs. Lynch and Rollins being made for Wrestlepalooza in a week and half's time.

That may have been the biggest news from the segment, but for former WWE star CJ Perry, the real story was the meat of Lee's return promo. Taking to X shortly after Lee's segment, Perry expressed her love for one particular moment during Lee's speech.

"Monday night raw chanting THERAPY has me SCREAMING," Perry tweeted.

Fans did chant for "therapy" during Lee's promo, as the former Divas Champion explained that one of the biggest reasons she took a decade off from wrestling was to focus on her mental health, in addition to feeling at the time that she had accomplished all she wanted to in wrestling. Lee credited therapy and treatment in helping her "turn all of this mental chaos into my superpower," with the fans then chanting therapy in support for her.

Perry's enjoyment of "Raw" likely didn't end with Lee's return promo, as Perry's husband, Rusev, was also in action later in the show. Though he needed some assistance from the New Day, Rusev ultimately prevailed over Penta, continuing his winning ways following his victory over Sheamus at Clash in Paris one week ago.