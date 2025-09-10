Booker T Questions Former WWE Star Matt Riddle's Upside, Understanding Of Wrestling

Former WWE star Matt Riddle was all over the news last week, at first thanks to a report that he had no-showed a charity wrestling event in the UK. Riddle attempted to refute that story, but only made it grow after he made another video statement bashing fans and critics for believing previous sexual assault accusations against him, leading to him being removed from a Comic-Con appearance in Sioux City. He then followed that with a TMZ interview where he once again criticized WWE star CM Punk, a frequent target for him in recent months.

On the latest "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker T was asked about Riddle's recent return to the spotlight and took exception to several of his quotes, including the ones towards Punk. Booker felt that Riddle shouldn't be so hateful to Punk, and believes his attitude towards wrestlers like that is a sign that Riddle's understanding of wrestling is limited, and why Booker always felt that Riddle always had a ceiling while in WWE.

"I never had any beef with Matt Riddle or anything like that, but I did say I did not think this guy was going to make it in this business," Booker said. "I said I didn't think he was going to make it to the heavyweight championship level, just because of certain things. I don't know...I don't know.

"But I just...didn't think Matt Riddle respected the business enough to make it to the next level, because when you come in talking about how good someone is in the ring, as opposed to how much money somebody made in the business and for the business...referring to Goldberg, you are totally on the wrong track. When you're getting heat with guys like Brock Lesnar, you're on the wrong track. And you just don't understand the business, more than anything."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Hall of Fame" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription