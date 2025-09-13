WWE SmackDown 9/12/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s weekly review of "WWE SmackDown," the show where Brock Lesnar is back, Cody Rhodes is back, the men's US title open challenge continues to be back, and Nia Jax is still lingering around the WWE women's title scene for some reason! And in case you've never read one of these intros before, the fact that we named all those things means those are probably things we're going to talk about in this column!
Actually, we're basically covering this week's entire blue brand offering here, which we don't always do but which is always fun! If you missed it and would rather just find out what happened rather than hear what the WINC staff thought about it, check out our "SmackDown" results page. If you do enjoy our opinions and analysis, here are three things we hated and three things we loved about the 9/12/25 episode of "WWE SmackDown!"
Hated: Brock Lesnar and Ron Killings do forced funnies
If you're a wrestling fan, there's a strong chance you have heard of the story about R-Truth being the only man to consistently make Brock Lesnar break character. Obviously the only reason that story held so much weight in the mythos of WWE was the presentation and truth of Lesnar, a man-mountain that dominated the NCAA, went to WWE and naturally dominated in the realm where wins were predetermined, left to fail at a football stint where one does not get booked to sack 'em all, annoy NJPW, and then finally go to UFC and dominate a legitimate competition's arguably aging and past-it veterans, and ultimately returning to WWE where he once again booked to destroy everyone – notably Undertaker at WrestleMania 30 and then John Cena for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship – thus spelling the latest era of Lesnar-beats-all. So to circle back to the original point, it was somewhat odd and perhaps even wholesome to see Lesnar humanized by a moment of comedy.
That was when he was only supposed to appear to be a monster, rather than what he has since been revealed to be. In a truly just world, Lesnar would be at the very least sidelined until it is proven he is not actually guilty of what has been accused of; for those who want to argue specifically to that point that "he has not done anything illegal," obviously that is what is supposed to be litigated at court, and while taking everything into account he occupies the legally gray area in a system so many say is flawed, surely the best action is not to just parade him around to the kids quite literally shown on camera enjoying the show.
Nevertheless, somehow putting that very huge rationale for "Why is Brock Lesnar on my TV?" aside, seeing him attempt to re-run an already unfunny segment in some attempt to... I don't actually know nor understand what the purpose was, is honestly just repulsive and a waste of resources, a waste of the talented staff up and down the company, who realistically wouldn't have been allowed to get away with the things he is currently getting away with.
Lesnar said he came to talk to Cena ahead of their Wrestlepalooza match, when Cena and WWE had been very clear that last week was his final "WWE SmackDown" appearance, that's stupid. R-Truth came out to defend Cena's honor, that's stupid. Truth then said Cena was his childhood hero and his brother from another mother, that has always been stupid. Lesnar didn't understand it, about the only thing relatable to the segment, but then it's Lesnar so I'm not relating at all. Then Truth explained it again, which continued to be stupid. And Lesnar F5'd Truth – who would have seen that coming? – and ripped his jeans in the process, managing to add a glace cherry to the layer cake of stupid.
Written by Max Everett
Loved: Sami Zayn's men's US open challenge rolls on
I'm still really happy from last week that John Cena gave his blessing to Sami Zayn for him to start his own United States Championship open challenge, because his match tonight against Rey Fenix absolutely ruled. I thought it was exactly what an open challenge match should have been, fast-paced, fun, and exciting. I wouldn't be upset if Zayn's challenge opened a few episodes of "SmackDown" in a row, or at least, like tonight, be the first match of the night. They tried their best to set the pace and tone of the night with the match, and while the rest of "SmackDown" couldn't quite keep up in most places, they tried their hardest and I really enjoyed it.
While both men are babyfaces, I thought this worked extremely well tonight with them showing respect to each other backstage, but not holding back when it came to the actual match. While I know WWE isn't going to take the gold off Zayn this quickly, or hopefully anytime soon until his character is ready to challenge for a world championship, Fenix got so many near-falls it was crazy. Zayn did an excellent job of kicking out at the last minute, and it made Fenix look really, really good. Of course, Fenix did a lot of the looking good on his own. He dodged two Blue Thunder Bombs and hit a wicked DDT off the second.
Later on in the night, we also found out who Zayn's next challenger will be, and it's absolutely a right choice. Carmelo Hayes said he's got next in a backstage segment with Zayn, and the champion told him "he better not miss." While, again, I don't expect WWE to take the belt off Zayn, and while I love Hayes and wish he'd finally get some singles gold, or at least a little main roster singles success, this does help him, win or lose, because I'm assuming (or really just hoping, I guess) that this helps get him away from The Miz.
"The A-Lister" wasn't too happy with his tag team partner backstage when he figured out Hayes challenged Zayn, and I just really need this whole "Melo Don't Miz" thing to be over. Between Hayes wrestling in the open challenge and Miz and Hayes likely going for the tag team championships and losing, I'm crossing my fingers I get my wish sooner rather than later. Even if I don't, Zayn continuing on with this open challenge is likely to be my favorite thing on "SmackDown" over the next however many weeks, and it's something to look forward to.
Written by Daisy Ruth
Hated: NXT commentary comes to SmackDown
This week, "WWE SmackDown" fans were forced to listen to Vic Joseph and Booker T on commentary as Corey Graves was in Las Vegas for "Worlds Collide" commentary (granted he was joined by JBL and Konnan, which isn't any better) and Michael Cole had the night off. Having recently covered "NXT" Heatwave and the following "NXT," I can attest to the fact that Joseph and Booker are the worst commentary in wrestling. At least Pat McAfee has Cole to make it a little more bearable.
Yes, I know Booker T is a Hall of Famer. That doesn't give him a pass for adding absolutely nothing to commentary other than being annoying. He draws out words, makes unintelligible noises, and talks to hear his own voice. He rarely adds any insight to the matches he calls. It's like King Bookah on steroids the entire show.
Joseph isn't as grating as his cohort, but he's not much better. In his defense, he does have to carry the broadcast on his own. He has to do all the talking since his partner doesn't have much to add. Joseph does play into Booker's antics, which only encourages him. Their commentary takes away from the match and it's honestly better to tune them out. That doesn't really matter as they aren't much help on commentary. They don't focus so much on calling moves. They stick with generic phrases like "the action." Mercifully, "SmackDown" is only two hours long; the mute button still got a workout.
Written by Samantha Schipman
Loved: The women's title match, mostly
I get why some people were mad about the finish of the WWE Women's Championship match this week between Jade Cargill and Tiffany Stratton, but I have two responses to that. First — I thought it was fine. You're obviously not crowning Cargill on a random episode of "SmackDown" in September, and I get not wanted her taking another clean loss (or another loss period) to Stratton. While the simplest solution would be "don't book the match," seeing as they did book the match, there are worse ways for it to end than the women doing a "through the barricade" spot and getting double counted out. That's downright respectable in the grand scheme of things. Yes, Nia Jax's insistence on continuing to involve herself in this storyline is cringe, but at least she beat everyone up after the bell rang.
Second, even if you did hate the finish, the match leading up to it was really good — possibly one of Cargill's best so far. She and Stratton have developed some real chemistry, and this match was a showcase for how far they've both come in the ring over the past couple years. Stratton is quietly one of "SmackDown's" most consistent in-ring talents all of a sudden, and Cargill is finally showing some of the promise and development we've all been waiting for her to show since she arrived in WWE — possibly even before. More than that though, they're starting to feel like a legitimate babyface rivalry, each helping to define the other; watching this match (even during the finish) I got a very strong sense that it will be part of a very long Stratton vs. Cargill video package someday.
Written by Miles Schneiderman
Hated: Women's US title remains an afterthought
While it's always nice to see Giulia and the Women's United States Championship on "SmackDown," whatever happened, or whatever didn't happen, tonight just wasn't it. She was meant to face off against B-Fab in non-title action, but the match didn't even get started before it was all a big mess. Kiana James got in B-Fab's face, and Giulia accidentally took out her manager instead of her challenger. James recovered, however, and they started to beat B-Fab down, and then, of course, Michin, despite losing to Giulia last week, made the save.
James did distract the referee for Giulia to get the advantage over Michin during their title match and hit the Arrivederci Knee, but there's just something about poor Michin constantly chasing the Women's US title that isn't working for me. First it was her feud with Chelsea Green, which was great, but now it feels like they're repeating things, without the comedy, with Giulia. Don't get me wrong, I like Michin a lot, but it doesn't seem like WWE has much for her to do outside of chasing this one title.
It also looks like they set up Giulia and James versus B-Fab and Michin, likely for next week on "SmackDown," so that means once again, Giulia isn't going to be defending her title on a premium live event. Wrestlepalooza and how big and historic it is going to be would have been an excellent place for her to show off, even if her challenger was Michin again.
The way WWE has positioned the Women's US title versus Becky Lynch's Intercontinental Championship is just laughable at this point, especially with the Women's IC title now being in the middle of Lynch's feud with a newly-returned AJ Lee. WWE needs to do something special with the Women's US title, whether that be with another big return, or really just anything, because Giulia doesn't feel special or unique anymore, and the title doesn't feel like a big deal at all.
Written by Daisy Ruth
Loved: The champ is here and it's about time
Longtime readers will know I'm not necessarily a massive Cody Rhodes fan, but it's good to have the WWE Champion back on his damn TV show. I get that he was filming "Street Fighter" and having a new baby and everything, and it's not like the blue brand was any great shakes before he took his little break, but it had been more than a month, y'all. Forgive me for thinking the top belt in the promotion should appear on TV during a given 30-day period.
Rhodes also got himself a match (presumably a title match) with Drew McIntyre for Wrestlepalooza, which I'd call a pretty welcome addition to that card. We all figured Rhodes vs. McIntyre was getting added, but you never know for sure, and before it was, the only Wrestlepalooza title match we had was the one for the vacate Women's World Championship. Nothing against that belt but you'd think at least one actual title defense would be in order for an event WWE is reportedly trying to make as big as WrestleMania, and Rhodes vs. McIntyre is pretty much exactly what the doctor ordered. While I didn't think the execution was anything noteworthy — McIntyre won the main event match and Rhodes came out to attack and challenge him, how creative — I'm happy enough with the result that I can say SmackDown" ended on something resembling a high note.
Written by Miles Schneiderman