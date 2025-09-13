WWE SmackDown 9/12/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

If you're a wrestling fan, there's a strong chance you have heard of the story about R-Truth being the only man to consistently make Brock Lesnar break character. Obviously the only reason that story held so much weight in the mythos of WWE was the presentation and truth of Lesnar, a man-mountain that dominated the NCAA, went to WWE and naturally dominated in the realm where wins were predetermined, left to fail at a football stint where one does not get booked to sack 'em all, annoy NJPW, and then finally go to UFC and dominate a legitimate competition's arguably aging and past-it veterans, and ultimately returning to WWE where he once again booked to destroy everyone – notably Undertaker at WrestleMania 30 and then John Cena for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship – thus spelling the latest era of Lesnar-beats-all. So to circle back to the original point, it was somewhat odd and perhaps even wholesome to see Lesnar humanized by a moment of comedy.

That was when he was only supposed to appear to be a monster, rather than what he has since been revealed to be. In a truly just world, Lesnar would be at the very least sidelined until it is proven he is not actually guilty of what has been accused of; for those who want to argue specifically to that point that "he has not done anything illegal," obviously that is what is supposed to be litigated at court, and while taking everything into account he occupies the legally gray area in a system so many say is flawed, surely the best action is not to just parade him around to the kids quite literally shown on camera enjoying the show.

Nevertheless, somehow putting that very huge rationale for "Why is Brock Lesnar on my TV?" aside, seeing him attempt to re-run an already unfunny segment in some attempt to... I don't actually know nor understand what the purpose was, is honestly just repulsive and a waste of resources, a waste of the talented staff up and down the company, who realistically wouldn't have been allowed to get away with the things he is currently getting away with.

Lesnar said he came to talk to Cena ahead of their Wrestlepalooza match, when Cena and WWE had been very clear that last week was his final "WWE SmackDown" appearance, that's stupid. R-Truth came out to defend Cena's honor, that's stupid. Truth then said Cena was his childhood hero and his brother from another mother, that has always been stupid. Lesnar didn't understand it, about the only thing relatable to the segment, but then it's Lesnar so I'm not relating at all. Then Truth explained it again, which continued to be stupid. And Lesnar F5'd Truth – who would have seen that coming? – and ripped his jeans in the process, managing to add a glace cherry to the layer cake of stupid.

Written by Max Everett