Tommy Dreamer Is Surprised WWE Didn't Give This Star A 'Knockout Blow' On Raw

After weeks of tongue wrenching insults that led to AJ Lee's in-ring return after a decade away, it's time for "The Vision" couple, WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, to put their money where their fists are, when they square off in a mixed tag team contest against Lee and CM Punk at Wrestlepalooza next Saturday. Reviewing the couples most recent exchange from this past Monday on "WWE Raw," Tommy Dreamer looks forward to where this match could go, not just for the couples collectively next Saturday, but for each individual star in this fight.

"I was surprised they didn't give the CM Punk knockout blow to Seth Rollins right off the bat, just because the people were so hot to it," the Hardcore Hall of Famer said on "Busted Open After Dark." "But that's also longer term storytelling. I love this entire set up. WWE has not fumbled CM Punk once so ever since his return. He has had such great impact and promo. How they continue to roll with this should be quite interesting. You do have history with Becky and AJ. I love the fact that so many people are coming back...But the other part, the women continue to dominate, and the women continue to really, at times, steal the show."

Since Punk's "hell has frozen over" return to WWE two years ago, he and Rollins have spewed some harsh words toward one another, which eventually led to jigs of violent dances, with Rollins tending to prevail each time. As for Lee and Lynch, next Saturday will be the first time these two have clashed in the ring. Both of these women aren't just fighting for supremacy on who's the true power couple of WWE, but to officially take home and prove who deserves the appropriate moniker of being called the greatest women's wrestler of all time.

