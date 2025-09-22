Report Indicates Absent Former Champion Will Return To WWE Soon

WWE is set to bring back former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, who has been away since SummerSlam.

According to the latest "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," the Austrian star will be back on WWE television very soon, although the report does not reveal any further details about his return. Gunther was last seen at SummerSlam, where he lost the World Heavyweight Championship to CM Punk on night 1 of the show, before Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Punk and won the title. Gunther, WWE claimed, was out indefinitely due to the injuries he suffered in that match, with commentator Michael Cole revealing that he had a subdural hematoma and orbital blowout fracture. Reports later disclosed that Gunther needed surgery on his nose.

"The Ring General" could be primed to be in a storyline heading into WWE's next PLE, Crown Jewel, which will take place in Perth, Australia. There are a few opponents that he has been linked with over the last few months, or more, that could happen over the next few months. The Austrian was previously linked to have a match with John Cena on the WWE legend's retirement tour, with some reports claiming that he could be Cena's last opponent. That match, though, is some time away as Cena's last match is scheduled to take place in December.

Another match that has long been discussed is a clash between Gunther and Brock Lesnar, which was rumored to take place at WrestleMania 40, but was ultimately canceled after Lesnar's name was linked with the Janel Grant case. With Lesnar having decisively gotten past Cena, this match could potentially take place over the next month or so before Gunther moves on to face Cena.