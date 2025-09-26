Dave Meltzer Doesn't Expect This AEW Star To Return

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native Lee Moriarty got a huge opportunity on "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday from his hometown when he challenged for the AEW World Championship for the first time, but there was one other Pittsburgh native noticeably absent from the show. Former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker did not make an appearance on "Dynamite." Baker was last seen on the November 13 episode of the show, and in the latest "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," Dave Meltzer said he doesn't believe Baker will be back.

Meltzer wrote in "The Observer" that with no Baker on the show, "we can probably write her off." He noted that Pittsburgh would have been the place for her to return if it was going to happen. Fightful Select has previously noted that Baker has around a year left on her deal.

The November 13 episode of "Dynamite" was also Baker's most recent match in AEW. She defeated Penelope Ford at the show in Bridgeport, Connecticut. After the match, she was confronted by Serena Deeb, but Baker told Deeb, yelling from the ring to the ramp, that "nobody cares."

The most recent Baker update came in July when a report emerged that she was actively looking to part ways with AEW. It was later clarified that wasn't the case, and AEW President Tony Khan has commented on Baker's status with the company. Khan said in July that he had never had a conversation with Baker about her leaving AEW, and said he likes her a lot. Khan said that Baker was an example of someone who is very talented who can be used in AEW "in the right situation at the right time," and just like in other sports, some talented people aren't starting all the time.