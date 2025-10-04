TNA Stars Jessie McKay & Cassie Lee Comment On WWE Partnership, Who They Want To Face

When assessing the current landscape of WWE, Cassie Lee indicated that she and Jessie McKay were interested in locking up with fresh faces through the ongoing partnership. If given the chance, however, they are also keen on rekindling rivalries with some of their former colleagues, especially the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.

"We had so much fun against Fatal influence," Lee said. "We had so much fun working with them and they're so talented. So just kind of getting in there, if we had the opportunity to work with new people, we would absolutely love that, especially as tag teams just because it is just so different to singles wrestling. Then until you put in the reps and you get the experience, tag team wrestling is hard to pick up. So we love being in there with women who are kind of on this journey to being a tag team for their careers. We love kind of guiding them and helping them through psychology."

"But yeah, anyone that's new, we'd have so much fun. It'd be so easy with anyone that we've been in there with before," she continued. "Charlotte and Alexa, [we] would love that. They're just so fun and so easy to be within the ring. We train with Charlotte at Flatbacks too."

As Lee alluded to, she and McKay recently shared the ring with Fatal Influence's Jazmyn Nyx and Fallon Henley, with The IInspiration picking up the win over them on "TNA Impact." In August 2019, Bliss and Nikki Cross unseated Lee and McKay as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions in a four-way elimination match on "WWE Raw." As for Flair, she faced Lee in two of The IInspiration member's final matches under the WWE banner. She also battled Lee and McKay in various tag team competitions throughout 2018 and 2019.

