Why Eric Bischoff Hoped WWE Doesn't Run 'Multiple' Wrestlemanias

History will be made in 2027 as WWE WrestleMania will be held outside of North America for the very first time, with WrestleMania 43 being held in Saudi Arabia. It is a decision that has divided opinions amongst both fans and those who work in the industry, with a major talking point being that WrestleMania has become part of the American culture since it was first introduced back in 1985. To combat this, there has been a rumor that WWE might hold a second WrestleMania in 2027 so that the North American audience will still get their yearly fix of WWE's signature event, but much like the initial decision to hold the show in Saudi Arabia, this rumor has also caused a stir.

During a recent edition of his "83 Weeks" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff was asked about the idea of 2027 having two WrestleManias, but he feels that it would actually cause damage to the WrestleMania brand if that happened. "I hope not," Bischoff said in response to two WrestleManias happening in the same year. "To me, it would just have an adverse impact on the brand WrestleMania. Not on WWE, but on the–it would make WrestleMania less special, and I can't imagine they would do it to be honest. It would be shocking to me if they did."

The idea of having two WrestleManias was originally brought up after the announcement that WrestleMania 42 would be moving from New Orleans, Louisiana to Las Vegas, Nevada, with the original pitch being that whatever event happens in Saudi Arabia would be called something like "Super WrestleMania." However, since that is no longer the case, many people have wondered about the other locations that were promised, or even confirmed to be hosting WrestleMania in the near future.

As previously mentioned, New Orleans was supposed to host WrestleMania 42, while Indianapolis, Indiana also has a WrestleMania in their future thanks to the partnership with the Indiana Sports Corp. However, those who work closely with the Indiana Sports Corp don't know when they're getting a WrestleMania, while locations like Nashville, Tennessee and London, England were also discussed as future host cities. With all that said, those cities will have to wait until 2028 at the earliest until they get the chance to host WWE's biggest event of the year.

