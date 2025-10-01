Anthony Bowens Calls AEW Dynamite 'Best Show On Television' Ahead Of 6th Anniversary

It has been six years now since "AEW Dynamite" first launched on TNT on October 2, 2019, kicking off a run that has seen plenty of highs and lows for the promotion. Tonight, AEW will commemorate it all with their 6th Anniversary episode of "Dynamite," featuring a loaded lineup that includes Kyle Fletcher defending the AEW TNT Title against Orange Cassidy, who replaces the injured Hologram, AEW Women's Champion Kris Statlander teaming with Darby Allin to take on the Death Riders' Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir, and Kenny Omega's first AEW appearance in a month.

Though he won't be on the card tonight, AEW star Anthony Bowens will be watching the show with great excitement, mainly because he believes there's nothing quite as good as "AEW Dynamite" right now. Speaking with "Undisputed" ahead of tonight's show, Bowens made several bold claims about "Dynamite," the AEW roster, and his own future with the promotion.

"'Dynamite is the best show on television," Bowens said. "It's the deepest roster, and it is the best entertainment every week. And for me on Dynamite, the best is yet to come."

While 2025 has been seen as a comeback year for AEW as a whole, it's been a mixed bag for Bowens, who ended his tag team with Max Caster to start the year and embarked on a singles career. After a strong start, Bowens found himself in the midst of a losing streak, while also being unable to escape Caster as the latter found himself dealing with his own struggles. The two reluctantly reunited last week on "Collision," but despite a victory and the best efforts of Jerry Lynn, the duo remain at odds, with reconciliation appearing unlikely.