WWE Superstar Chyna's Most Unforgettable Moments

Chyna, a WWE Hall of Famer also known as "The Ninth Wonder of the World," was a trailblazer in professional wrestling for the women in the industry today, having many memorable, unforgettable moments in her just four year-long career in the then-WWF, during its hottest time period of business, the Attitude Era. Chyna broke down many barriers in the industry, and even won a men's championship before she ever picked up the WWF Women's title.

The late Joanie Laurer was an unforgettable presence in WWF from the very beginning. After training at "Killer" Kowalski's school in Massachusetts, she met Triple H (then still known as Hunter Hearst Helmsley) and Shawn Michaels at a show in 1996. After watching tapes of her matches, the future D-Generation X leaders wanted to bring her in as a bodyguard, though Vince McMahon wasn't initially on board with the idea. She wouldn't join WWF until after initially accepting an offer from WCW to be the only woman in the New World Order. It would be Shane McMahon who told Chyna she was hired.

She made her debut in the company as a plant in the audience, and her initial appearance was her first unforgettable moment in the company. At In Your House 13: Final Four on February 16, 1997, Chyna emerged from a ringside seat and choked Marlena while Goldust was in a match against Triple H. Her debut was unforgettable, as a shocked commentary team of Jim Ross and Jerry "The King" Lawler played it off that she was disgruntled fan gone a little too far. It wasn't until the next night on "Monday Night Raw" where she once again attacked Marlena that WWF fans knew they were seeing someone who was about to make an impact in the company in a big way.