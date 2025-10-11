Secret Signal X Moments That Stopped Matches Cold

Pro wrestling may be a world with its own secret signals and, at times, secret language. But for all the terms, jargon, and so on that fans are familiar with, the one they arguably have the most knowledge of is the dreaded X signal. It's the signal that, when fans see it, they begin to suspect the worst. That's because the X signals that a wrestler has suffered a legitimate injury, one that is serious enough that medical attention is called upon to check on the wrestler immediately. While wrestling promotions have at times used the X to work fans and do fake injury angles, in most cases the use of the X is on the up and up, making fans wish that the injury was a work.

So what happens once that X goes up and doctors arrive in the ring? That frankly depends on the situation. In some instances, where the wrestler turns out to not be as injured as expected, or if its a multi-person match with several other talents involved, the match will continue, sometimes with very little changes involved. For the most part, however, the X isn't just a signal that a wrestler is injured, it's a sign that the match is about to end very quickly, in order to prevent the wrestler from getting more hurt than they are, or to protect other wrestlers from being forced to deviate from script. Here now are three of the most notable examples of matches where the dreaded X symbol stopped the matches dead in their tracks.