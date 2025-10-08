Bayley Says This Former WWE Star Inspires Her During NXT Showdown With TNA

Bayley was among those who tuned into "WWE NXT" last night for its Showdown special, featuring TNA performers facing off against WWE's developmental roster. Taking to X during the show, Bayley gave a shout out to Mustafa Ali, who wrestled Ethan Page for the WWE NXT North American Championship but fell short.

Although he didn't win, the former WWE star had a strong showing in the match, which featured an added degree of emotion as Ali had been set to challenge for and win that title in 2023. However, he received a surprising release from WWE before the match could happen, resulting in Ali going to TNA.

Last night's match had the crowd heavily invested, with the action coming to an end with Ali getting tied up in the ropes before Page landed his finisher and pinned the challenger. Page now continues his title run, currently at 134 days and counting.

In the lead-up to the title match, Ali appeared on last week's "NXT" and cut a promo referencing his WWE run, which was reportedly well-received backstage. Despite the recent appearances on "NXT," Ali signed a new contract with TNA at the beginning of this year, ensuring he'll be with the promotion for the time being. However, the length of his current deal is not publicly known.

As for Page, last night was his seventh defense of the North American Championship after defeating Ricky Saints for the title in May. Following the match, NXT's Lexis King and AAA's El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. were teased as potential challengers for Page's title.