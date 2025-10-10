WWE's Natalya Breaks Down Exciting Storylines Heading Into Crown Jewel 2025

This Saturday, WWE returns to Perth, Australia for the 2025 iteration of Crown Jewel, with five matches officially confirmed for the card. Among them, WWE star Natalya is most excited for the final faceoff between John Cena and AJ Styles. As a long-time advocate and pioneer in women's wrestling, however, she's also looking forward to the tag team match pitting four of WWE's best females on opposite sides.

"I love the story that the girls are telling," Natalya said on "Busted Open Radio." "It's very intriguing. Besides Maxxine versus Becky, I'm loving this Asuka, Kairi, IYO, Rhea storyline because it's got so many layers to it. Kairi, I think will be the standout character of all of it because she's become very fascinating to me. She's torn between these friendships and she doesn't know where she stands. She loves IYO, but she's loyal to Asuka. It's just cool. You see this different partnership between Rhea and IYO, that they've been very organically brought together."

At Crown Jewel, IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley will take on Asuka and Kairi Sane. For several weeks, Asuka became increasingly agitated with SKY's growing bond to Ripley, so much so that she warned Ripley to stay away from "The Genius of the Sky." Ripley, of course, refused to give in, as did SKY, causing Asuka to attack them both and Sane to appear conflicted.

According to Asuka, SKY owes her success to her as "The Empress of Tomorrow" had acted as her mentor in Japan before they all joined WWE. SKY, while acknowledging that, still then created a wall between herself and Asuka, leading to a tag team match being announced for Crown Jewel.