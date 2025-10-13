Dax Harwood Implies One AEW Tag Title Change Is Among Rare 'Regrets In My Career'

Throughout their lengthy careers, FTR has wrestled in a lot of instant classic matches, and won and lost a whole lot of Tag Team Championships. Given all those accomplishments, and heartbreaks, along the way, it would stand to reason that the duo would have some regrets. But at least according to Dax Harwood, he doesn't have any...well, other than perhaps one certain AEW Tag Team Championship change.

Taking to X last Wednesday morning, Harwood responded to a tweet remembering a 2023 tag team match between FTR and Big Bill/former AEW star Ricky Starks, which saw Bill and Starks defeat FTR in short order to become AEW World Tag Team Champions. And while Harwood kept his message short, he did seem to indicate some dissatisfaction with the title change when he stated "I don't have a lot of regrets in my career..."

I don't have a lot of regrets in my career... https://t.co/4dAtUs78oF — Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) October 8, 2025

Interestingly enough, Harwood's tweet is a contradiction to reports that came out following the title change, which stated that Harwood came up with the idea for Starks and Bill to defeat him and Wheeler quickly to win the titles. Harwood's idea was said to be based around establishing Starks and Bill as strong champions right out of the gate, while also playing off a rib injury Wheeler was feared to have suffered. As such, this tweet from Harwood will now have some wondering if his regret is related to Starks, who has since left AEW to join "NXT" while changing his name to Ricky Saints, winning the NXT Championship in the process.

However, the regret could also be related to the fact that FTR has failed to win the AEW World Tag Team titles since dropping them to Bill and Starks. The duo most recently challenged for them at Forbidden Door, only to be defeated by Brodido in a three-way match that also featured The Hurt Syndicate.