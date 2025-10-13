WWE CCO Triple H Comments On Batista, AEW's Adam Copeland Being John Cena's Last Match

Following John Cena's victory over AJ Styles at WWE Crown Jewel, the company's Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque was on-hand during the post-show to answer questions. While Levesque and the panelists discussed Cena's retirement, the crowd erupted in chants for Batista and Edge (AKA Adam Copeland), among other wrestlers. Levesque was then asked if either of the aforementioned wrestlers reached out about the prospect of serving as Cena's final opponent.

"The second John said he was coming back to do this retirement, everybody, from top to bottom, [was] looking to sort of have one last moment there with him," Levesque replied, avoiding a direct answer. "John touched so many careers, [worked with] so many people, helped so many talent out along the way, or had moments with them. They all just want to be a part of it. And I get it. Just can't do it with everybody."

Cena has just a handful of appearances left before retiring from WWE. His final match is scheduled for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13 in Washington D.C. Cena's final opponent has not been officially revealed, though a recent report suggested that GUNTHER will win a soon-to-be-announced tournament and earn the right to challenge the retiring star.

Rumors regarding Copeland potentially serving as one of Cena's final opponents sprouted up after the wrestler referenced Cena during his AEW All Out match, and then days later announced that he was stepping away. It's since been reported that Copeland will not be wrestling Cena, and his AEW absence is instead related to his acting pursuits.

As for Batista, he retired from wrestling in a fairly definitive manner after his 2019 feud against Triple H, and it's unlikely he'll make a surprise appearance to wrestle one of Cena's last matches.

