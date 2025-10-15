WWE's Izzi Dame Has Surprising Reaction To Tatum Paxley Becoming No. 1 Contender For NXT Title

There's a new challenger set to face Jacy Jayne for the NXT Women's Championship at Halloween Havoc on October 25, and her name is Tatum Paxley. Paxley earned the shot last night on "NXT" by outlasting wrestlers from both "NXT" and TNA to win a #1 contender's Battle Royal. And she did so with some help from her Culling stablemate Izzi Dame, perhaps unintentionally, after Dame eliminated Jordynne Grace and herself with a wild clothesline that sent both her and Grace to the floor, leaving Paxley as the last woman standing.

Despite the fact that Dame was so close to getting the title shot herself, and looked ticked off after Paxley won and celebrated with old friend Lyra Valkyria, there surprisingly doesn't appear to be any ill will between the stablemates. Taking to X on early Wednesday afternoon, Dame posted two photos of herself and Paxley holding hands from last night, and offered words of support as she prepares to face Jayne.

"I'm so proud of you Tatum Paxley...representing The Culling well," Dame tweeted. "Now we bring the NXT Women's Championship home at Halloween Havoc."

I'm so so proud of you @TatumPaxley .. representing The Culling well. Now we bring the NXT Women's Championship home @ Halloween Havoc 🖤 #tizzi #family #theculling pic.twitter.com/liWWhsMKDC — IZZI DAME (@izzi_wwe) October 15, 2025

Though they had teamed together on a few occasions in "NXT" prior to 2025, Dame and Paxley became a regular unit upon Paxley joining The Culling earlier this summer, following extensive recruiting from Dame. In September, the duo seemed to hit their stride, defeating Fatal Influence members Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx and Sol Ruca and Zaria in a triple threat elimination match to earn a shot against WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair. Unfortunately, things didn't go Paxley and Dame's way, as Bliss and Flair retained the championships at "NXT Homecoming."