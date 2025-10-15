Matt Hardy Compares TNA Bound For Glory 2025 Match With Dudley Boys To Final Deletion

TNA Bound for Glory this past weekend seemed to continue a trend TNA started at Slammiversary in July. Once again, the promotion reached a milestone with attendance, only for it to be overshadowed by questionable booking decisions. In between it all was the Hardys vs. Dudley Boys in a Table's Match, which saw the Hardy's emerge victorious. Afterward, the Dudley's left their wrestling boots in the ring, and news later emerged that the match was the last ever for the duo, with D-Von Dudley set to retire.

From where he stands, Matt Hardy is very proud of the match. Responding to a X user on Tuesday evening praising the bout, Hardy echoed the compliments, admitting the two teams tried to put their own spin on Ric Flair vs. Shawn Michaels from WrestleMania 24, while also comparing the match to one of his most famous in TNA. He also likely raised some eyebrows in the TNA locker room when he credited the Hardys-Dudley's match with drawing the crowd to Lowell, Massachusetts on Sunday, while also taking shots at some doubters.

"Not to be disrespectful towards the rest of the amazing roster on this show, but this is the match that set the new attendance record," Hardy said. "People cared about the Hardy/Dudley rivalry. Doesn't matter what internet nobodies say on social media, The Hardy Boyz sell tickets in 2025.

"The Hardys/Dudleys match at BFG 2025 reminds me of The Final Deletion from 2016. It's initially gonna be polarizing & people will either love it or hate it. As time passes, people will look back at this match as a masterclass performed by four 30 year+ grizzled vets. This match was historic & special. I'm proud of myself, Jeff Hardy, Bully Ray, & D-Von for making magic together one final time. Thank you for the opportunity & platform, TNA."