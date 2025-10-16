Former WWE Star Asks John Cena For MSG Match After Cena Shouts Out His Return On NXT

WWE legend John Cena's cryptic Instagram posts have occasionally caused a stir, and a recent one about a former WWE star prompted that star to challenge him to a match.

This week, Cena posted a photo of former WWE star Matt Cardona, aka Zack Ryder, following his first match in the promotion in five years on last week's "WWE NXT." Cardona, ever the opportunist, took to social media to repost the photo, captioning it simply "MSG," seemingly hinting at a match against Cena at the iconic Madison Square Garden.

Cardona, who has become one of the biggest names in the indies, expressed his interest in facing Cena on his retirement tour as early as last July. Cena, who has faced and paid tribute to his legendary rivals on his retirement tour, even mentioned the former WWE star in his promo battle with CM Punk earlier this year. Cardona and Cena have a history as they shared the screen in WWE at the peak of the former's popularity in 2011 and 2012. Cardona is running out of time to face Cena one last time, with the 17-time world champion having only four remaining dates on his retirement tour. Cena's final match will take place on December 13 at Saturday Night's Main Event, and he is also expected to appear at Survivor Series in November. Additionally, Cena could make an appearance at Madison Square Garden — a venue with a rich WWE history — when "WWE Raw" returns to New York City on November 17.

Cardona's return to WWE came thanks to the promotion's partnership with TNA, even though recent reports have claimed that the former WWE Intercontinental Champion is working in the promotion without a contract. He faced "NXT's" Josh Briggs on this week's show and lost to him in his first match in WWE in five years.