Karrion Kross Documentary About 'What Life Looks Like After WWE' To Premiere After Raw

Throughout Karrion Kross' wild 2025, which has featured viral promos, the fans rallying behind him, and WWE allowing Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux's contracts to expire in August in what many initially believed was a storyline, the former WWE star has keenly documented plenty of his happenings. This has included Kross documenting his WrestleMania weekend activities and his final few days in WWE with videos lasting anywhere from 45 minutes to an hour long.

And as it turns out, another is coming to complete the trilogy. Taking to X on Monday afternoon, Kross made the following announcement.

"Tonight, after 'WWE Raw,' I will bring you into the real world of what life looks like after WWE.I am premiering my 3rd Documentary at 10:15PM Eastern: One Big Work. The countdown begins."

Kross' tweet was accompanied by a one and a half minute trailer for the documentary, which featured footage of Kross being interviewed combined with highlights from some of his matches on the indies. Soundbites from the likes of Kevin Nash and "Busted Open Radio's" Dave LaGreca could also be heard, former AEW/ROH star Dutch and current AEW star Darby Allin can be spotted at various points. Kross and Allin worked together recently at a show that featured the debut of Steven Borden Jr., the son of wrestling legend Sting.

"One Big Work" is not coming out of the blue, as Kross had previously unveiled the first trailer for the documentary at the end of September. As with this second trailer, the first featured Kross dealing with the question of whether he and Bordeaux's WWE departures were a work, teasing that he will give his answer in the documentary.