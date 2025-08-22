Karrion Kross Details Wisdom From WWE's R-Truth About Main Roster Accomplishments

Karrion Kross released an emotional documentary highlighting his finals days in WWE, including his SummerSlam match against Sami Zayn, on YouTube following his and his wife, Scarlett's, contracts expiring with the company. In the hour-plus long video, Kross discussed advice he's gotten over the years from those throughout the industry, including one man whose own contract recently expired, only for him to be brought back by the company. In "The Killer: Part Two," Kross revealed he had a discussion with R-Truth about the fans' adoration on a flight back from a show in Saudi Arabia.

"There was a lot said, and I don't want to be the one to say all of it, because Truth said it to me," Kross explained. "He didn't say it publicly, but there was one thing that he said to me that I don't think he would mind me sharing and I will never forget it. He said to me, 'You haven't won any titles on main roster, but the one title that you have right now, that you will have for the rest of your life as a moment in time, is the title that the people gave you when they chose you. And that's f****** real.'"

Truth was referring to the generic swell of fan support Kross received both online and in live crowds after he was used sparingly in backstage segments. Support for the former NXT Champion grew further following his worked-shoot promo around WrestleMania 41. Fans started chanting "We want Kross," including after SummerSlam, though Paul "Triple H" Levesque either misheard, or brushed off chants for Kross, choosing to address the recently-returned Brock Lesnar instead.

