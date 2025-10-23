Karrion Kross Addresses Whether Post-Mania Rant Affected WWE Contract Negotiations
The situation between Karrion Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux, and WWE has always been a weird one, dating back to when many felt the couple's contracts expiring in August was part of a work that would see them return to the promotion. But since it's been revealed it wasn't the case, it's gotten even weirder, particularly as Kross and Bordeaux share more details about their last few months in WWE, from Kross' viral promo following WrestleMania to WWE's less than desirable offer to Kross to stay.
Naturally, it's led to people wondering if Kross' earlier promo may have influenced WWE to make him an offer below his pay grade. While appearing on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," however, Kross seemed to dismiss that idea, stating that things had already gotten odd between him, Bordeaux, and WWE all the way back in January.
"So I feel like at the height of what we were doing on TV with our character presentations with Final Testament and stuff like that, I feel like we were entering something new and fun, actually with Miz..." Kross said. "The dynamic of Miz and I being able to, at least for me, show some range, instead of just being the brooding, cryptic guy [who] you never know what he's talking about until it's too late or you never even know what the hell he's talking about in general, because some stuff never got paid off...
"But working with him, and then working with the Wyatts, I feel like 'Now, the things were starting to connect with people,' you know? So...January rolls around, we had the conversation about remaining with the company. I feel like we're kind of at...at that time, at our peak, in terms of connection and some of our best work. Then the whole group was fired. And we're just doing backstages, and I wrestle I think one time before WrestleMania against AJ, and that was it."
Scarlett Bordeaux Reveals WWE Was Keeping Her Off TV Leading Up To WrestleMania
It was then Bordeaux chimed in with her own experience following January and the release of her and Kross' Final Testament stablemates. According to both her and Kross, WWE suddenly started leaving Bordeaux out of backstage vignettes that Kross would be a part of. It was only after Bordeaux returned to Kross' side during a backstage segment involving him and AJ Styles that the couple learned that WWE was attempting to phase Bordeaux out of Kross' presentation.
"So, there were a few people in the locker room that would always fight for us," Bordeaux said. "AJ Styles was one of them. AJ would always fight for us, Miz would always fight for us. Great people. So, every single time we had to do a backstage [segment]...I know some people noticed 'Oh, why isn't Scarlett in this?' Every single week, Kross would ask 'Why isn't Scarlett written into this? She can just be there.' They said 'Oh, not this week, not this week.'
"So a few months went by. AJ's supposed to be in this backstage with us, and he like 'It doesn't make sense that you're not in this.' And I'm like 'Well that's what I thought too, but every week, they say no.' AJ went to the office, got approved that I could be in it. Later on, we shoot that, and one of the producers comes up to me and says 'How did you sneak yourself in there?' And I'm like 'So this has been something that's been talked about, to remove me. It felt that way, for sure."
