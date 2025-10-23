Karrion Kross Addresses Whether Post-Mania Rant Affected WWE Contract Negotiations

The situation between Karrion Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux, and WWE has always been a weird one, dating back to when many felt the couple's contracts expiring in August was part of a work that would see them return to the promotion. But since it's been revealed it wasn't the case, it's gotten even weirder, particularly as Kross and Bordeaux share more details about their last few months in WWE, from Kross' viral promo following WrestleMania to WWE's less than desirable offer to Kross to stay.

Naturally, it's led to people wondering if Kross' earlier promo may have influenced WWE to make him an offer below his pay grade. While appearing on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," however, Kross seemed to dismiss that idea, stating that things had already gotten odd between him, Bordeaux, and WWE all the way back in January.

"So I feel like at the height of what we were doing on TV with our character presentations with Final Testament and stuff like that, I feel like we were entering something new and fun, actually with Miz..." Kross said. "The dynamic of Miz and I being able to, at least for me, show some range, instead of just being the brooding, cryptic guy [who] you never know what he's talking about until it's too late or you never even know what the hell he's talking about in general, because some stuff never got paid off...

"But working with him, and then working with the Wyatts, I feel like 'Now, the things were starting to connect with people,' you know? So...January rolls around, we had the conversation about remaining with the company. I feel like we're kind of at...at that time, at our peak, in terms of connection and some of our best work. Then the whole group was fired. And we're just doing backstages, and I wrestle I think one time before WrestleMania against AJ, and that was it."