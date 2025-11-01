Cody Rhodes' Legitimate Heat With Seth Rollins Stemmed From Backstage Culture

For all the talk of pro wrestling being fake, many aspects of it are very much real, perhaps nothing more so than the competition between wrestlers. This is not to refer to the matches in the ring; everyone knows that matches are scripted, even if many of the things that occur within the match are not. When one talks about competition in wrestling, they are referring to what happens backstage and behind closed doors. Wrestling may be different in many ways from so-called traditional businesses or other sports, but at its core, it is very much the same. There are only so many spots that can be filled in the main event scene of a wrestling card, much like there are only so many slots open in a quarterback room or a board of directors.

As such, wrestlers are always competing with each other for that main event spot, that World Championship match, that push that could see one go from a midcarder to a superstar. In some promotions, that competition may be more relaxed than others, but sometimes, it can get very cut throat, with animosity developing when two headstrong wrestlers in particular believe that they are entitled to something. This sort of competition has informed the backstage culture of WWE for years now, first introduced by then WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and continued into the days of TKO's ownership. But it was during that brief in-between period, right when WWE was attempting to merge with Endeavor, when the backstage culture led to legitimate heat between rivals Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, one that nearly spilled over into fisticuffs.