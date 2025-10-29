AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report: 10/25/25

Major League Baseball's World Series is underway, which spells trouble for wrestling ratings. "WWE SmackDown" was the first show to go against the fall classic last Friday, and actually held up pretty well, gaining viewership in the 18-49 demo while only suffering small losses in total viewership. Just a day later, "AEW Collision" found itself against Game 2 of the Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Dodgers clash, though the results were a little more mixed than "SmackDown's."

Wrestlenomics reports that last Saturday's "Collision" drew 228K total viewers and 0.04 in the 18-49 demographic. At first glance, the numbers appear to be a steep decline from the previous week, with total viewership falling 43% from 400K and 18-49 dropping 64% from 0.11. However, those decreases are larger due to the October 15 "Collision" airing directly after "AEW Dynamite" and outside its usual timeslot.

"Collision" still found itself down against the four week average, though the numbers were still in range. Total viewership fell 15% from 267K, while 18-49 was down 33% from 0.06. "Collision" would ultimately finish the night #12 in cable, placing that wouldn't have been affected by the World Series, which aired on Fox. It is likely that "Collision" instead was trailing college football, its usual Saturday nemesis.

Plenty was going on with "Collision," including the AEW debut of Nixon Newell, who alongside partner Miranda Alize challenged Anna Jay and Tay Melo to a match. The show also featured the Death Riders' Pac defeating Tomohiro Ishii in singles action, and the Jurassic Express and JetSpeed defeating FTR and The Young Bucks to win $400K. The four teams will be in action again in a four-way tag team match on "AEW Dynamite," where the winner will receive an AEW World Tag Team Championship match against Brodido.