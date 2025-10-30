AEW Fright Night Dynamite - 10/29/2025: 3 Things We Loved And 3 We Hated

If you think back to the end of last year, or even the start of this year, for that matter, the tag team division in AEW was in a really bad way. Gone were the days where the company could boast about having the best tag team division in the world, and how it was the company where tag team wrestling could not only thrive, but even be considered as a main event attraction. Private Party had the most "Here Damn" reign in the history of the company, they were beaten by The Hurt Syndicate at a time where the argument of them not wanting to job was running wild, and the most promising challengers were The Outrunners.

Compare that period of time to the match we got tonight, A four-way match to determine who will face Bandido and Brody King, one of the most beloved teams in all of wrestling at this point, at Full Gear on November 22. We have the best version of The Young Bucks we have seen in some time, FTR in a heel role that fits them perfectly, a reunited Jurassic Express (never turn Jack Perry heel agai,n please AND thank you), and the incredibly likeable duo of Jetspeed. Eight fantastic wrestlers doing fantastic things in what ended up being a fantastic match.

Fought at a blistering pace at times, every team got its chance to shine. Jack Perry and Luchasaurus might have only been a team again for over a month, but they haven't lost a step and arguably look more legitimate now than they did when they were champions in 2022. "Speedball" Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight are so easy to watch and gel perfectly with everyone they've faced in AEW so far that they come off looking great when paired with three teams that can match their energy in this one. The Young Bucks are clearly wrestling with a renewed passion, and this was another performance that boosts their "Tag Team of the Year" case for the end of the year, with FTR using their experience and strength to take advantage of their opponents, almost being too quick for their own good to get the win.

It must be said that I'm not the biggest fan of FTR being the winners here, as it looked like the right moment for Perry and Luchasaurus to continue riding their wave of momentum, but it makes sense. Brodido need a heel team to face at Full Gea,r and you want them to face perhaps the most credible team in AEW history. When done right, tag team wrestling is so much fun, and this match was just that: fun.

Written by Sam Palmer