Backstage Report On Presence Of CM Punk & Cody Rhodes In Upcoming AEW Book

Starting November 4, wrestling fans can get an in-depth look at the history of All Elite Wrestling through a new book, titled "This Book Is All Elite," co-written by Keith Elliot Greenberg and AEW. Featured inside is a chronicle of photos and exclusive interviews from AEW wrestlers, personalities and backstage figures detailing the company's first five years of operation. Though they no longer reside in AEW in the present day, Cody Rhodes and CM Punk are reportedly acknowledged in the written work as well.

After receiving an early review copy of the book, Fightful Select notes that Rhodes is covered no less than 15 times in "This Book Is All Elite." In addition to being a former Executive Vice President and co-founder, Rhodes was a three-time TNT Champion during his three-year stint with AEW. Mentions of Rhodes reportedly arise in sections about All In, Double or Nothing, and the company's flagship television show, "AEW Dynamite." His feuds with MJF, Wardlow, Chris Jericho, and Darby Allin are also said to be referenced within the book.

In early 2022, Rhodes famously left AEW due to a "personal issue" and subsequently returned to WWE as the surprise opponent for Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38. Details behind Rhodes' exit from AEW were reportedly not included in the soon-to-be released book, though AEW commentator Excalibur went on record to say that the company was tasked with finding their identity without Rhodes.

Regarding CM Punk, he is said to be covered no less than six times throughout the work; the controversial events involving Punk at AEW All Out 2022 and All In 2023 were not at all.

The outlet adds that neither Rhodes nor Punk sat down for interviews related to the book. Currently, Rhodes reigns as the Undisputed WWE Champion, while Punk reclaimed the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at the latest edition of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.