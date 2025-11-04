TNA Wrestling Announces New Multi-Year Deal To Stream Content In Mexico, Latin America

No one would argue that 2025 hasn't been a big year for TNA, especially after Slammiversary and Bound for Glory became the two highest attended events in the promotion's long history. But the one thing TNA has really been holding out for is that elusive new media rights deal in the United States. For months, TNA President Carlos Silva has suggested that a potential deal could be on the way, giving TNA its biggest exposure since its days on Spike TV.

Today, Silva got one deal he was looking for, albeit not for the United States, and with a network they already have a relationship with. In a press release, TNA announced they had come to a "multi-year, multi-hundred hour output licence agreement with Mexican television station Claro Sports. The deal will see TNA air on Claro Sports in Mexico, and other Latin American countries, beginning on January 1, 2026. The deal will also see TNA utilize Claro Sports' other platforms, including digital, OTT, and online services.

"Claro Sports is a major force in the digital and linear broadcasting landscape, with an extensive and loyal audience throughout Mexico and Latin America," Silva said in a statement. "This has already been such an incredible year for TNA, with exponential growth reaching millions of fans all around the world. Claro Sports has been a key contributor to that success, and we are proud to build upon our landmark partnership with them as we continue to provide their viewers with even more high-quality professional wrestling content for years to come."

The news comes following an announcement in April that TNA would air on Claro, albeit in a non-exclusive deal. The network had previously been the home for CMLL, airing the promotion's Friday night show from Arena Mexico for many years. Claro also has a WWE connection, having aired the recap show "This Week in WWE."