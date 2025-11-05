Bully Ray Says He Would 'Hit The Gas' On Pushing This WWE Star

Bully Ray has advised WWE to push new WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill, following her win at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Cargill won her first singles title over the weekend, and Ray stated on "Busted Open" that WWE should go all out in giving her a big push.

"Take your foot and put it on the big pedal to the right and press it down to the floor. Hit the nitrous, hit the afterburners, hit whatever you gotta hit, hit the gas on Jade Cargil," declared Ray. "Jade came into the WWE, and there seemed to be a little bit of 'Hmm, what's gonna go on with Jade? How is she gonna acclimate to the WWE? How will she do in her matches?' There were times that we felt that we got more out of Jade in AEW than we were getting out of her in the WWE."

He feels that Cargill's situation was similar to another star who left AEW for WWE, Blake Monroe. Ray thinks now is the right time for WWE to pull the trigger on Cargill and make her a huge star.

"I think the WWE said at Saturday Night's Main Event, 'All right, this is it. We're pulling the trigger on Jade Cargill. We're going to have her beat Tiffany Stratton in a definitive fashion while giving Tiffany a little bit of a crutch to lean on with the knee injury. But Jade is gonna win in a definitive fashion and we are going full-blown with this woman.'"