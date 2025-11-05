Bully Ray Says He Would 'Hit The Gas' On Pushing This WWE Star
Bully Ray has advised WWE to push new WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill, following her win at Saturday Night's Main Event.
Cargill won her first singles title over the weekend, and Ray stated on "Busted Open" that WWE should go all out in giving her a big push.
"Take your foot and put it on the big pedal to the right and press it down to the floor. Hit the nitrous, hit the afterburners, hit whatever you gotta hit, hit the gas on Jade Cargil," declared Ray. "Jade came into the WWE, and there seemed to be a little bit of 'Hmm, what's gonna go on with Jade? How is she gonna acclimate to the WWE? How will she do in her matches?' There were times that we felt that we got more out of Jade in AEW than we were getting out of her in the WWE."
He feels that Cargill's situation was similar to another star who left AEW for WWE, Blake Monroe. Ray thinks now is the right time for WWE to pull the trigger on Cargill and make her a huge star.
"I think the WWE said at Saturday Night's Main Event, 'All right, this is it. We're pulling the trigger on Jade Cargill. We're going to have her beat Tiffany Stratton in a definitive fashion while giving Tiffany a little bit of a crutch to lean on with the knee injury. But Jade is gonna win in a definitive fashion and we are going full-blown with this woman.'"
Ray wants Cargill to destroy everyone
Bully Ray also added how he would book Jade Cargill following her dominant win at Saturday Night's Main Event, stating that the former AEW star has to squash everyone in her path.
"I wanna see Jade Cargill destroy everybody. I don't want competitive matches. I don't want any of that sh*t. I want something different. I want a monster. I want a destructor. I want a killer. I want a bada*s bit*h," said Ray.
Ray suggested that WWE will want to put their own spin on how they portray Cargill on screen, compared to how she was presented during her time in AEW. The WWE legend believes that her win over the weekend was a clear indication that the company is ready to invest heavily in her, particularly with the manner of her victory over Tiffany Stratton.
"I think as of Saturday night, the WWE has determined, okay, I don't know if they've gone all in on Jade, but they made a significant investment in Jade on Saturday night," he said. "They had Jade defeat Tiffany pretty profoundly."
Cargill, who is in her second year with WWE, turned heel when she attacked Stratton on "WWE SmackDown," setting up a clash between the two, in which the former AEW TBS Champion secured her first singles title in WWE.
