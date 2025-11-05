Mike Bailey And Kevin Knight React To Viral AEW WrestleDream Moment

AEW WrestleDream didn't just hit the ground running – it started off with a first-time occurrence in AEW history. That's because the final match of "AEW Tailgate Brawl" between FTR and JetSpeed wound up bleeding over into the pay-per-view in a moment that, between the fast paced action between the teams and the pyrotechnics over at the stage, seemed to get the crowd even more fired up than they normally would've been for the start of the show.

But what was it like to be in the ring for a moment like this? While FTR doesn't have a vlog to document their feelings on such matters, JetSpeed member "Speedball" Mike Bailey does. On the post-WrestleDream episode of the vlog, Bailey began by recording himself and teammate Kevin Knight right outside the Boeing Center, the site of that night's "AEW Dynamite." Almost immediately, Knight touched upon their viral WrestleDream match.

"You know, we started WrestleDream off with a bang," Knight said. "So we're going to keep that momentum going. Boom."

When it became Bailey's turn to describe the moment, his mind went back to the amount of pyro that went off as the action went on in the ring, which he felt was the perfect metaphor for the in-ring action as well.

"Literal fireworks," Bailey said. "Literal and figurative fireworks. Literal fireworks on the stage, figurative fireworks in the ring."

As exciting a moment as it was, it didn't end in Bailey and Knight's favor, as FTR was able to squeak out a win with the help of their manager, Big Stoke. Despite getting revenge in an eight man tag team match on "Collision" just days later, Bailey and Knight were left wanting again on last week's "Dynamite," when FTR defeated them, Jurassic Express, and the Young Bucks to become new #1 contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

