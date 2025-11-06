AEW's Mercedes Mone Challenging For Another International Women's Title At Indie Show

AEW star Mercedes Mone is set to challenge for another title, to add to her ever-growing list of championships that she currently holds.

Mone, who recently won her 12th title at AEW's WrestleDream pay-per-view, will face off against Malaysia's Nor "Phoenix" Diana, the current APAC Wrestling Women's Champion, at House of Glory's Superclash show. The event will take place on Saturday, November 15, at the Suffolk Credit Union Arena in Brentwood, New York. Mone, the AEW TBS Champion, a title she has held for over 500 days, will battle Diana for the very first time in her career.

The former WWE star has collected several titles over the last few months, with a recent report claiming that the idea behind it is to give indie promotions exposure with her presence on the show. The report further added that Mone doesn't decide whether she wins a title when she features in indie promotions. Mone currently holds the CMLL World Women's Championship, the interim ROH Women's World Television title, and RevPro's Undisputed British Women's title, to name a few.

She had the chance to capture another title on this week's "AEW Dynamite," teaming up with Athena to face The Babes of Wrath, the duo of Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron, in the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship tournament quarterfinal, but ultimately lost the match. Mone's title opportunities are growing by the week as she also has the chance to win the AEW Women's World Championship for the first time when she faces champion Kris Statlander at AEW Full Gear later this month.

The House of Glory show currently has three matches confirmed: a HOG Heavyweight Championship match between champion Charles Mason and Dezmond Xavier; a singles match between former AEW star Maki Itoh and former WWE star Shayna Baszler; and a tag team match featuring Priscilla Kelly and Allie Katch against former WWE stars Shotzi Blackheart and Scarlett Bordeaux.