AEW Tag Champs Brodido Have Set An International Goal For Their Title Reign

At the beginning of 2025, Bandido and Brody King appeared to be on completely opposite sides of the spectrum, with Bandido going after the Ring of Honor World Championship while King was continuing to team with Hounds of Hell teammate Buddy Matthews. Now in November, the duo are atop the tag team world in AEW, having won the titles back at Forbidden Door, and successfully defending them in everything from ladder matches to the Don Callis Family team of Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita at WrestleDream.

The duo's next defense will be coming up at Full Gear, where they'll take on Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood of FTR, but the duo may already be looking ahead at other potential opportunities. Sitting down for "Close Up with Renee Paquette," Bandido and King were asked if they would like to defend the championships internationally once again, having already defended the titles in Mexico for CMLL back in September. Both King and Bandido seemed enthusiastic about the idea, particularly in regards to one country.

"I would love to take them to Japan," King said.

"Oh yeah, me too," Bandido said. "I would love to take it to Japan."

Bandido and King have plenty of experience in Japan, albeit separately. The luchador had previously competed for New Japan Pro Wrestling back in 2019, when he took part in the Best of the Super Juniors tournament, ultimately placing sixth in Block B. Meanwhile, King regularly competed for New Japan, in both Japan and the United States, from 2019 till 2021, when he signed with AEW. He has continued to make appearances for the promotion since, including challenging David Finlay Jr. for the IWGP Global Championship at Wrestle Dynasty this past January.

