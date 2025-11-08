WWE SmackDown 11/7/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I thought this on Monday after "WWE Raw," but tonight solidified the thought in my head. Or, rather, I guess the confusion. I'm so confused as to what, or what's not, going on for Survivor Series, in terms of the WarGames matches, and both shows this week did absolutely nothing to fix that for me. The only solid information we really have on either the men's or the women's match comes for the former, with The Vision's Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed on the poster for the show. I'm assuming the "Brons" are the main members of a heel WarGames team, but I truly have no idea who would be teaming with them if that's the case.

The teams, or even the direction of any potential team-ups, are very unclear on both shows, but any "SmackDown" involvement is even more fuzzy. There was speculation online that maybe it would be the Wyatt Sicks, though there are only four of them, against the MFTs, but, now, the entire tag team division is just brawling, despite the Wyatts hanging around the MFTs all spooky-like backstage. Though, they have faced off in the ring a few times. There's also former United States Champion Sami Zayn's involvement and his ongoing feud with Solo Sikoa, so I guess Zayn could team with the Wyatt Sicks to make things even against the MFTs if that's where they're going. But, again, you have the Motor City Machine Guns, Rey Fenix, and Shinsuke Nakamura all involved in this story somewhere as well, or at least in the various brawls around it.

It doesn't seem like Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is set to be in the match, either, as it looks like he might be teaming up with Damian Priest to take on Drew McIntyre and Aleister Black, if he's not just facing McIntyre again at the premium live event. Overall, with just over three weeks until Survivor Series, I'm completely clueless as to who the men's WarGames teams are going to be. Hopefully WWE gets the ball moving on Monday, but it seems like a lot of focus on upcoming shows is going to be the "Last Time is Now" tournament.

I suppose the rant on the possible women's team is a rant for another day, but I could at least see the vision for them before Rhea Ripley got injured, and I'm not exactly sure the blue brand's women were going to factor into that match anyway. It feels like WWE is kind of phoning it in for Survivor Series this year, and for the show that's often considered the least exciting of the "Big Four" events, that's not a good look.

Written by Daisy Ruth