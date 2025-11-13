Wild Wrestling Matches That Never Happened Again

Throughout the history of the professional wrestling industry, especially in the modern era, there have been many unique, wild, and some may even say crazy, match types. From WarGames, which originated in NWA and WCW, to its newer AEW counterpart in Blood & Guts, to Chris Jericho's creation of the Money in the Bank ladder match, to even the three Punjabi Prison matches in history, as well as multiple "Deletion" themed TNA matches, there is no shortage of interesting match concepts over the years.

Entire pay-per-views and premium live events have been centered around a specific match type, and even in "WWE NXT," there's a match to crown the developmental brand's Iron Survivor every year. There are, however, even more fascinating match types that have only happened once in wrestling history, and many are cinematic instead of inside an arena or stadium.

The Wyatt Swamp fight featured the late Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman fighting on the "Wyatt Compound." Wyatt's genius later also led to the fan-favorite Firefly Funhouse match with John Cena, which went through various area of WWE, as well as Cena's own career. Another wild match type that fans are highly unlikely to see ever again is the Boneyard Match, a cinematic (and meme-able) classic between AJ Styles and The Undertaker, which ended up being "The Deadman's" final match in WWE after he "buried" Styles in an open grave. While the company, and 'Taker specifically, have seen many Buried Alive Matches, the Boneyard Match and the cinematic aspect is unlikely to be repeated.

While many of those once in a lifetime matches stem from the pandemic era and the major companies' needs to entertain audiences stuck at home, there are even more one-off matches that have stunned fans, both live in person and sitting at home, over the years, in both good and bad ways.