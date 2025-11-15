This Former Tag Team Champ Knows Why WWE Stopped Working With Travis Scott

It's safe to say that Travis Scott is a name that most wrestling fans would rather forget. On the surface that would seem odd, as Scott only made two appearances in WWE in 2025 before disappearing. But those two appearances were rather infamous. First, Scott was on hand for John Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber, and was considered by most fans to be the worst part of it. But while some complained about Scott's physicality towards Cody Rhodes, which resulted in Rhodes suffering a black eye and busted eardrum, most of the criticism towards Scott was how out of place he felt in such a big moment.

It was a criticism that followed him to WrestleMania 41 as well, where Scott' got involved in helping Cena defeat Rhodes for a record setting 17 World Championship. Once again, Scott was singled out as the black mark on the match, with his involvement deemed completely unnecessary. Given Scott's absence since then, it seems WWE agreed. That said, an official reason for why Scott and WWE's working relationship came to an end has never seen the light of day.

But former WWE star David Otunga, in the midst of making the media rounds following his insight on the controversy over WWE's non-compete clauses, seems to have an idea why. During an interview with "TMZ Sports," Otunga was asked if he had heard anything about Scott's WWE disappearance. He stated that he had, before echoing the hosts thoughts that it was related to Scott's inexperience and lack of passion towards wrestling.

"Basically what I heard is he didn't take it as seriously as Bad Bunny, or obviously Logan Paul," Otunga said. "And when he was here, it was sloppy, it took him a long time to get to the ring one time, injuring Cody Rhodes. You can't take out one of the top stars. I think he ended up being more of a liability. And the fan reaction. People were legitimately mad, like not good heat. Heat is a good thing if somebody's a heel, but heat like that? That's not good."

