Former World Tag Champ Omos Teases Unlikely Alliance With WWE Married Couple

Even though he's had a successful run in Pro Wrestling NOAH and a memorable appearance at TripleMania this year, Omos has still yet to make his return to WWE television. It isn't for a lack of trying though, as following Seth Rollins being betrayed by his former stablemates in The Vision, Omos went on social media to respond Rollins' wife Becky Lynch. He proceeded to offer his services to both her and Rollins should they ever need it, though he was vague on what those services entailed.

During an appearance on the "MuscleManMalcolm" podcast, Omos was asked about the message and, more importantly, what exactly he meant by it. The big man said that the post meant exactly what it suggested, but didn't stop there. Instead, Omos revealed that he had seemingly come up with a new gimmick for himself, inspired by the Acolytes Protect Agency of the Attitude Era, that he's likely hoping to use if, or when, he returns to WWE TV.

"I mean, like I said, my services are available," Omos said. "You know, over here...I have an agency which I call the OPA, which means the Omos Protection Agency. And what we do here, if you have anyone bothering you,y ou need something that needs to be handled, I take all services. As soon as the money's right, I'm one phone call away. That's all that matters. And so I offered my services to command and vigilance. 'Hey girl, you need my help? My services are available.' And not just her. That's everybody. The OPA is open for work."

If you quote this article, please credit "MuscleManMalcolm" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription