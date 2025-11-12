Bully Ray Believes Next WWE Raw Will Feature 'Special' John Cena Moment

With Boston in the rearview, John Cena is now preparing for what will be his final appearance in New York City's Madison Square Garden, slated for the November 17 edition of "WWE Raw." Given the prestige of the venue surrounding it and it marking Cena's last outing on WWE's red brand, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray envisions WWE delivering something extra meaningful for the occasion.

"Dom [Mysterio] was the perfect person to try to ruin the party in Boston, perfect pick. Now let's think in terms of KISS. Last night in The Garden, we went in there expecting something special. We didn't get it. We definitely did not get it, and we were definitely disappointed, but I do not think that John Cena and the WWE are going to disappoint us the last night in The Garden for John," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio." "So when it comes to the word special, what can they do special in Madison Square Garden with John Cena?"

Back in 2015, WWE hosted Hulk Hogan Appreciation Night during a live event at Madison Square Garden. As a part of the festivities, WWE officials raised a banner in the rafters to honor "30 years of Hulkamania." The same banner was later removed from MSG, with WWE stating that it was never intended to be a permanent fixture at MSG.

Similar to Hogan, Ray suggested that WWE raise up a commemorative banner marked with Cena's name in the rafters of Madison Square Garden next week. When debating who could potentially make the announcement for such an honor, co-host Dave LaGreca suggested Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Ray initially put out former WWE CEO Vince McMahon as an option, but later withdrew it after taking into account the current controversies surrounding McMahon.