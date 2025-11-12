AEW Star Eddie Kingston Announces Final Series Of Independent Wrestling Dates

There's a strong argument that can be made that Eddie Kingston was, at one point, the king of independent wrestling, the wrestler that held the line even after many of his contemporaries found themselves wrestling in WWE, TNA, or AEW. But even after signing with AEW himself back in 2020, Kingston has never quite given up the independent scene, continuing to wrestle on there as often as possible. But all good things must come to an end, and that includes Kingston's time on the indies.

Taking to Threads on Tuesday, Kingston revealed as much when he made the announcement regarding future bookings.

"So this is my last indy run," Kingston posted. "Doing Beyond and a show in Jersey this weekend. After that I am taking only one show a month. By next November I am done with the indies and yeah nothing more too it. As of now I have December and March, April, May."

Kingston didn't elaborate on whether this would mean he would only wrestle exclusively for AEW following November 2026, or if he would continue to wrestle for AEW's partner promotions such as New Japan Pro Wrestling, where Kingston competed in the G1 Climax back in 2023, or CMLL, where Kingston has yet to wrestle. He also made no indication regarding which promotion would house his last indie match.

For now, Kingston is continuing to try and regain his former form following a year plus stint on the shelf after suffering a leg injury. Since returning to AEW at All Out in September, Kingston has found himself paired with fellow New Yorker Hook. The duo have declared their intentions to go after the AEW World Tag Team Championships, and one week ago challenged for the AEW World Trios Championships alongside AEW Men's World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page, though they were ultimately defeated by The Opps.