Backstage Speculation About Former WWE & TNA Star Jeff Jarrett's Current Role In AEW

Since he first joined AEW back in the fall of 2022, Jeff Jarrett hasn't just been a performer, but he's also worked behind the scenes at AEW as well, holding the position of Director of Business Development. But given his previous experience as Senior VP of Live Events with WWE, many have believed Jarrett was involved in that department with AEW as well, which led to some asking questions about his status in AEW after the promotion recently announced a job opening for Manager of Live Events.

It seems, however, that the job opening is much to do about nothing as far as Jarrett's goes. Though he left himself open to being wrong, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful revealed in a Select Answers post that the belief was Jarrett had not held an executive position in AEW for some time. As such, the new job opening should have no effect on Jarrett's AEW status, and it's believed he is only signed to the promotion under a performer's contract.

Unfortunately for Jarrett, there hasn't been much performing from him in 2025. Despite a strong 2024 and a promising start to the year, where he revealed he would be gunning for the AEW Men's World Championship, Jarrett hasn't wrestled on AEW television since losing a singles match to Claudio Castagnoli in January, though he has performed outside the promotion. Instead, Jarrett's only AEW appearances since then have been part of pre-show panels for AEW PPV's. His absence has largely been attributed to a program between him and MJF, which received negative reviews from fans and critics.