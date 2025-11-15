The 5 Most Historic Matches In ECW

While the company might not be to everyone's tastes, and while some of what produced in that iconic bingo hall in South Philadelphia might not have aged too gracefully through a modern lens, the wrestling business simply wouldn't be what it is today without ECW.

Eastern Championship Wrestling was founded back in 1992 by Tod Gordon after the demise of the Tri-State Wrestling Alliance. It was a small yet respectable independent promotion that would eventually become an affiliate of the National Wrestling Alliance in 1993, with "Hot Stuff" Eddie Gilbert being the booker. However, after Gordon and Gilbert had a bad falling out, Gordon turned to a young Paul Heyman, who was just coming off the back of a run as Paul E. Dangerously in WCW, to guide ECW into the future, but little did Gordon know that choosing Heyman as his next booker would change the face of wrestling forever.

By the end of 1994, Eastern Championship Wrestling was no more, and in its place was Extreme Championship Wrestling, a company that marched to the beat its own drum, and embraced the angsty nature of the 1990s and coated it in blood, barbed wire, and brilliance. For the next six-and-a-half years, ECW would be the wrestling equivalent of Nirvana or Alice In Chains, and despite being hamstrung by financial difficulties, the little engine that could became one of the most influential wrestling companies of all time, creating historic moments seemingly at every turn.

That is what we're here to talk about today, the moments and matches from ECW that are still talked about three decades later. So sit back, relax, and join us on a journey to the corner of Swanson and Ritner, home to one of the most iconic wrestling venues in the world, and the place where Extreme Championship Wrestling called home. These are the five most historic matches in ECW history.

BUT BEFORE WE MOVE ON! Narrowing this down to just five matches is nearly impossible considering how many memorable matches took place in ECW, meaning that some honorable mentions need to be highlighted before we can continue.

The 1995 feud between Eddie Guerrero and Dean Malenko ended in a two-out-of-three falls match that was commentator Joey Styles' favorite match he has ever called. Psicosis and Rey Mysterio's feud later that same year brought Lucha Libre to the United States in an extreme fashion that was never seen before. The wars that Taz and Bam Bam Bigelow had in 1998 saw both men crash through both the ring and the ramp at various points, and the iconic rivalry over the ECW World Television Championship between Rob Van Dam and Jerry Lynn not only produced some of the greatest matches in company history, but they were involved in the final ECW pay-per-view main event in 2001.