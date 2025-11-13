Backstage Report On WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2025 Lineup

AEW's Blood & Guts may now be over, but the month of WarGames style matches is nowhere near finished, with WWE set to hold Survivor Series: WarGames in just two weeks time in San Diego, California. And there's still some kinks to be worked out, especially regarding who will fill out the remaining slots in both the men's and women's WarGames matches, and what new WWE Intercontinental Champion John Cena will be doing on the show.

On Thursday morning's "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer suggested that all the plans for Survivor Series would be revealed this Monday during "WWE Raw's" episode in Madison Square Garden. What those plans are is a mystery to Meltzer, however, who shot down several potential scenarios some, including himself, had.

"I had some ideas on what I thought they would do, and they're not doing any of them," Meltzer said. "I thought the idea, now that Cena already beat Dominik for the title, I thought that means that match is not happening in San Diego. And I don't know that's what it means or not. So I figured, you know, why not do Cena, Roman Reigns, Punk, Jey Uso, and...Cody Rhodes, and make it like a dream team, for the babyface team in WarGames?

"Now I can tell you, that's not happening, because I thought 'What a great idea.' And I was just told 'Not even close.' Also, Rey and Dominik are not wrestling in San Diego, so I did find that out too. I don't know what that means. I don't know if that means Cena and Dom is still on, or if theyre going in a different direction than they're going. Because the Cena and Dom title change was going to be in San Diego originally, not in Boston. But it made sense to be in Boston, Cena's hometown, put it on 'Raw.' So yeah, I don't know."

