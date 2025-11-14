AJ Styles Offers Context For WWE Live Promo That Had Fans Talking

AJ Styles has hit back at suggestions that he was taking a shot at WWE CCO Triple H in a recent promo on "WWE Raw."

On the September 8 edition of "Raw," Styles spoke to the crowd ahead of his match against El Grande Americano, where he stated that someone backstage doesn't want him in the company, with many believing that the person he was referring to was "The Game." The former WWE Champion, in an interview with "The Rich Eisen Show's" No-Contest Wrestling podcast, said that there's truth to what he said, but he wasn't talking about Triple H.

"It was something I was trying to set up that I don't think is going to happen. So, and it's not necessarily not true, but I'm not talking about Triple H. So, I want to clear that, but yeah, that's about all I can say about it," said Styles.

In the promo, Styles alluded to the departures of the Good Brothers — Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson — who have been long-standing partners of his, while Michin, another star he has been aligned with, has been moved to "WWE SmackDown." The comments were made during a commercial break on "Raw," with "The Phenomenal One" telling fans he would let them in on a secret he probably shouldn't share, that his presence is apparently not required by some behind the scenes. Reports at that time had suggested that it could be a storyline related to his contract, which is set to expire sometime next year.

While there's been no indication of whom Styles was referring to, he has previously had an issue with an important WWE figure, Paul Heyman, whom he was unhappy with following the departure of Gallows and Anderson in 2020. Styles had then labeled the WWE Hall of Famer a boldface liar during one of his live streams.