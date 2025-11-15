Former TNA World Champ Mike Santana Appears At Turning Point After Teasing No-Show

Hell hath no fury like a "Realest" scorned. And for the past 48 hours, the former TNA World Champion, Mike Santana, was the talk of the industry, after it was reported that he wasn't accepting calls from TNA management following his unexpected title loss to Frankie Kazarian on "TNA Impact" Thursday evening. It was also noted that he pulled no-show at a meet and greet with fans at Full Sail University before yesterday's Turning Point broadcast. With many worried what was going on through the mind of Santana, especially since he was advertised to take part in the main event of the show, he put all those worries to bed, making his "Nasty Assassin" persona felt moments after the match was underway. Below are clips of his match from X [formerly known as Twitter]. He and his scheduled tag team partner, TNA International Champion Steve Maclin, won their contested match against Kazarian and Nic Nemeth, with Santana connecting his Spin the Block finisher on Kazarian.

For Santana, the road to the top came with many pitfalls. Once "WWE NXT" star Trick Williams won the TNA World Title at "NXT" Battleground from Joe Hendry in May, Santana vowed to bring the world championship back to its righteous home and its roster. After his third try at challenging for the title, Santana finally etched his name in the history books by winning the championship at Bound For Glory last month in front of his daughter.

However, Santana's first singles title run would end in an unforeseeable fashion when Kazarian cashed in his Call Your Shot Trophy this past Thursday, ending his 32-day reign. The day after winning the championship, the self-proclaimed "King of TNA" spoke with "Busted Open Radio" about this well earned gold, mentioning how he's riding high off the tears and heartbreak of Santana's fans.