Triple H Posts Pic With One-Time Matt Cardona After WWE SmackDown Return Of Zack Ryder

WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque has welcomed back Matt Cardona, fka Zack Ryder, following his return to the WWE main roster on last week's "WWE SmackDown."

Cardona's return to the blue brand was a surprise as he took part in the "Last Time Is Now" tournament, facing off against LA Knight. Following the match, Triple H was photographed with Cardona backstage with his trademark pointing pose, and teased more surprises in the "Last Time Is Now" tournament.

"You never know who might show up in The Last Time Is Now Tournament. It's all about opportunity, and @TheMattCardona proved that tonight. #SmackDown," said Triple H.

Cardona is no longer a part of WWE, having been released in 2020, but he has grown his brand on the indies since his WWE exit and is regarded as one of the most recognized names in independent wrestling. Despite not being signed to WWE, Cardona appeared on "WWE NXT" last month, facing and losing to Josh Briggs. However, he featured in that match as Matt Cardona, his real name and the ring name that he has used in the indies since exiting WWE. On his return to "SmackDown," which was his first match on the brand since 2018, he returned back to his old name, Zack Ryder, and lost to Knight.

Despite his merchandise being sold on WWE's online store after the match against Knight, reports have suggested that Cardona hasn't signed a deal with WWE and that it was a one-time appearance. Cardona, though, will continue to feature in TNA Wrestling, even though he is reportedly not under contract with the promotion.