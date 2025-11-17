WWE NXT Stars Invade TNA Again, Ruin Turning Point Main Event

After a month-long hiatus, TNA returned to the airwaves last Thursday with a noteworthy episode of "Impact." Alas, the show was noteworthy for the backlash it received from fans, who took issue with former TNA World Heavyweight Champion Mike Santana dropping the title to Frankie Kazarian after Kazarian cashed in his Call Your Shot contract, following an invasion angle that saw members of the "NXT" roster interfere in Santana's match with Ryan Nemeth.

Just one night later at TNA Turning Point, said invasion angle continued to play out. Following the main event match that saw Santana and Steve Maclin defeat Kazarian and Nic Nemeth, "NXT" stars Lexis King, Robert Stone, Brooks Jensen, Stacks, Charlie Dempsey, and Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont of High Ryze all hit the ringside area to attack. The group not only prevented Nemeth from cashing in his own Call Your Shot contract, but held off saves from the Hardys and Sinner & Saint, and ultimately left everyone in the ring laying, including TNA authority figure Santino Marella, and Kazarian, who some initially thought had aligned with the "NXT" faction.

NIC NEMETH WENT TO CALL HIS SHOT, AND NXT INVADES TNA AGAIN! #TNATurningPoint pic.twitter.com/cGoYH47a1w — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) November 15, 2025

THE NXT GUYS NOW ATTACKED KAZARIAN AS WELL! #TNATurningPoint pic.twitter.com/vBEOuRMazZ — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) November 15, 2025

This "NXT" invasion of TNA comes a month after the "NXT vs. TNA ShowDown" event held in "NXT" last month, which saw the two sides split a series of four matches. Relations between the two sides had seemed to thaw following the event, only to change upon this attack. Earlier in Turning Point, Marella had confronted "NXT" GM Ava regarding "NXT" talent invading. She denied any involvement, as would fellow "NXT" figurehead Shawn Michaels later on social media, with Michaels stating the attacks were being "looked into."

Whether the invasion angle will restore any goodwill for TNA with its fans remains to be seen. In addition to Santana's title loss, the promotion was also criticized for a situation where it was claimed Santana hadn't been spotted backstage at Turning Point. A later report accused TNA of intentionally trying to mislead reporters and fans regarding Santana's status.