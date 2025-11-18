Update On Possible Appearances From Donald Trump & Vince McMahon At WWE SNME

For the most part, the speculation surrounding John Cena's final ever match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in Washington, D.C. next month is regarding who will win the "Last Time is Now" tournament, and earn the right to be Cena's final opponent. But after that, a lot of the talk around the event has been about WWE Hall of Famer and the President of the United States, Donald Trump, and former WWE Chairman, and close friend of Cena, Vince McMahon, with fans, pundits, and even some former wrestlers are wondering if one, or both, could be in attendance.

This became a topic again during Tuesday's episode of "Wrestling Observer Radio," when Bryan Alvarez pointed out that last night's "WWE Raw" from Madison Square Garden featured plenty of surprise attendees, including Shane McMahon and Stephanie McMahon. That discussion gave way to one regarding Trump and McMahon, and while Alvarez was quick to point out that no one could confirm whether they'd be at Cena's retirement, the idea was out there enough that people in WWE were even speculating on it.

"Obviously, one of the big questions is who is going to be there for the Washington D.C. final match of John Cena's career, the Saturday Night's Main Event. There's been a lot of talk about the possibility of Donald Trump being there, a lot of talk about the possibility of Vince McMahon being there. I don't know if either of them are going to be there, but it's certainly been discussed."

An appearance from one, let alone both, would be controversial, especially regarding McMahon. The former WWE Chairman has not been seen in WWE ever since Janel Grant accused him of sex trafficking and abuse in an ongoing lawsuit back in 2024, with the promotion distancing itself from him soon after.

