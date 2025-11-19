Dominik Mysterio Recalls WWE Raw Segment That Caused Officials To Issue Him A Warning

WWE's Dominik Mysterio has developed a reputation for going against the rules, like a true heel should, but one instance got him in trouble with management backstage.

Mysterio has tried every which way to get the loudest of boos, and has done so successfully, but one instance of him pushing the boundaries of what's acceptable in a WWE ring didn't go down well with people backstage. In a recent interview with "Towers of Power," Mysterio was asked if he has sometimes gone too far with an angle or segment. He recalled being told off by WWE after he spat on Dragon Lee in the ring.

"I never think it's far enough. But I have gotten — I don't want to say in trouble — but I'm the type of guy to ask for forgiveness before permission," he said. "There's been a few times where I've gone to the back and I'm like, 'Oh sh*t, sorry. I didn't know.' One of them was I spit on Dragon Lee. I got to the back, first thing, they were like, 'We don't spit on people.' I was like, 'I didn't know.' I was like, 'I didn't spit on him, ' I was like, 'I spit my gum.' And I was like, [it's] two very different things. They were like, 'Dom, we do not spit on people.' I was like, 'That's my bad. I was like, [That's] on me, I didn't know.'"

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion also revealed that he was told by referees to stop doing snot rockets in the ring, which he used to do during ad breaks. Mysterio's antics — which include cheating every way possible to win matches — and also antagonizing the crowd, have brought him success over the last year. But some WWE fans are also warming up to him, as evidenced by the huge ovation he received at WrestleMania, which could signal the end of him spitting on his opponents.